Ex-funeral home worker admits to stealing nearly $12,000 using identities of deceased children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Lexington funeral home employee has pleaded guilty to federal charges after prosecutors say he used the identities of deceased children and young adults to defraud a charity that helps grieving families.

Ronald Jerome Woolfolk Jr. was charged with five counts of wire fraud and seven counts of aggravated identity theft in an April 17 indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

According to court records, Woolfolk worked at a Fayette County funeral home and allegedly submitted 23 fraudulent funding requests to a Georgetown-based nonprofit between August 2022 and October 2023. The charity, identified in documents only as “Charity 1,” is a 501(c)(3) organization that covers funeral, cremation, and cemetery costs for children who die unexpectedly.

Prosecutors say Woolfolk created fake invoices, cremation certificates, and letters using the funeral home’s letterhead and email accounts without permission. He allegedly deleted the emails after sending them to conceal the fraud.

The indictment states Woolfolk accessed victims’ personal details because the funeral home had provided services for them at no cost as a community service.

In one case, prosecutors say he fabricated funeral expenses for a baby who lived just 23 minutes. In total, he is accused of stealing $11,929.49, depositing payments into a Square account under “Heavens Headstones.” Neither the funeral home nor the families received any of the money.

Family learns daughter’s identity was used in scheme

Markettia Epps still wears teddy bear necklaces containing the ashes of her 9-month-old daughter Sy’kia, nicknamed “Bubbles,” who died in July 2023.

Court documents say Woolfolk used Sy’kia’s name, address, and photograph to submit a false cremation certificate to the charity, resulting in a $450 payment to his Square account.

“It sends fire through my body,” Epps said. “It gets me angry because it states that the 9-month-old homicide victim’s name, address, and images were used. What pictures are you sending for my daughter?”

Epps says Woolfolk played no role in her daughter’s funeral, which was provided at no cost by Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home in Lexington.

Rev. John C. Taylor, who handled the arrangements, said he was deeply troubled by the allegations.

“It hurts me that he would take our profession and twist it,” Taylor said. “There must be ultimate trust for families to trust us with their information.”

Woolfolk is being held in the Bourbon County Jail and declined requests to speak with LEX 18. Sentencing will follow his guilty plea.