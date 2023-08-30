Family releases more about 9-1-1 call made hours before Amber Spradlin’s death

In the months since 38-year-old Amber Spradlin was stabbed to death in Floyd County, rumors and theories have swirled about who might have killed her.

Spradlin’s family said she was stabbed 11 times in the head, face and neck, and that she was found dead in the home of a prominent dentist in Prestonsburg.

From the beginning, one of the biggest questions surrounding Spradlin’s death has been about a 9-1-1 call that was said to have been made from the home hours before she was found dead. No responders went to the home after that call, and the family and others in the community had questioned why.

Now, Spradlin’s cousin Dr. Debbie Hall has been able to listen to that 9-1-1 call.

"The phone call was not about Amber and it was not made by Amber,” Hall said. “But it was still information in the phone call that I feel like had it been anywhere else, there would have been a response, someone would have at least made a welfare check."

Hall said that the call was about a man in the home who was drunk and was bleeding profusely, perhaps from a fall. She said that in the call someone else can be heard taking the phone and saying that they had the situation under control.

Even if the call wasn’t about Amber, Hall said she believes if officials had responded to check it out, it could have made a difference.

Hall said she’s confident state police will make an arrest or arrests, but that right now, investigators are waiting on DNA and other evidence.

"I'm on the Justice for Amber page quite often and every time I read someone's post about that this is being covered up or being swept under the rug or the KSP isn't doing their job, it really is upsetting to me because I do feel like the KSP is doing a very good job,” Hall said.

Hall does understand why people have questions about the violent killing.

“She fought,” Hall said. “She fought. This was not something that was just seconds and done. She fought.”

For now, Hall and others in the community continue to wait for answers.

“I think this is just so upsetting to so many people,” Hall said. “This is just horrible, and I think that most people really want to see someone answer for what they've done."