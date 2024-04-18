Family still waiting for answers in Amber Spradlin case 10 months later

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — On a quiet Floyd County hillside, Amber Spradlin’s grave sits next to her mother’s and sister’s.

Spradlin’s cousin, Dr. Debbie Hall, visits often.

“It's sad, it's really sad,” Hall said. “It's the only thing I can do for her anymore is go take flowers for her grave.”

It’s been 10 months since Spradlin’s family says she was found stabbed 11 times in a Prestonsburg home after a night out with some friends.

Hall has been pushing for answers from day one, having billboards put up around town and staying in contact with law enforcement.

“They think the person who did this is someone who's filled with rage and has a very bad temper is triggered and they snap,” Hall said.

Police haven’t said much about the investigation, but Spradlin’s family says several people were at the home the morning of Spradlin’s death, including the homeowner, local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney.

McKinney has not been charged in the case, and he hasn’t been named as a suspect. But since the death happened at his home, LEX 18 asked him if he was anxious for an arrest in the case.

McKinney said he had no comment and directed us to talk to his attorney. His attorney also said he didn’t feel it was appropriate to comment at this time.

Early on, it was released that there was a 9-1-1 call made from the home at 5:30 the morning of Spradlin’s death. Her family believes it was before she was killed, but they don’t know by how much.

Hall listened to the call and said it was about someone else being injured and intoxicated in the home and that McKinney took the phone and said the situation was under control, so police didn’t respond.

“We know it wasn't about Amber and Amber didn't make the phone call but there was something going wrong in the house bad enough to make someone call 9-1-1,” Hall said. “We feel like that at least deserved a welfare check.”

Hall still has many questions, and she’s been told she likely won’t get answers until DNA tests in the case are complete.

“There's a lot of very intelligent people who are working on this case,” Hall said. “A lot of them, and they're going to get to the bottom of it. People are going to have to answer.”