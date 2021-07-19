Federal search warrant reveals dangerous discovery inside Bryan Carroll's home

(LEX 18) — More than three months after police say a man, armed with guns and explosives, was arrested outside UK Hospital, LEX 18 has obtained copies of federal court documents that shed more light on the case.

On March 25, UK police tackled and arrested 44-year old Bryan Carroll outside the hospital after Versailles police warned them that Carroll was going to visit his mother and may be armed and dangerous.

His dramatic arrest was captured on security video as he left the emergency room.

At the same time in Versailles, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the FBI began what turned out to be a three-day search and collection of evidence at Carroll's home.

According to a federal search warrant, agents found a houseful of homemade bomb-making materials that included electronics, a department of army manual on explosives and demolition, several hundred rounds of ammo as well as fuel, fireworks, and mortars.

We are not sharing the exact inventory list.

According to an affidavit, when ATF and FBI agents asked Carroll about other possible dangerous devices in the home, he said, "there's places to be concerned" and "maybe I should go there if you don't want anyone to get hurt."

Fortunately, the investigation ended safely. Woodford County EMS Director Freeman Bailey says local, state, and federal officials worked extremely well together to endure public safety.

"We had no incidents what so ever nobody was hurt from start to finish, and we are very thankful for that," said Freeman.

While the federal investigation continues, Carroll faces 14 felonies in Fayette County, including possession of a firearm by a conflicted felon and use of a weapon of mass destruction. He has entered a not guilty plea to the charges and remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.