Flood survivor's home almost ready for Christmas

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly six months after historic flooding destroyed much of eastern Kentucky, Katie Turner and her husband will almost be home for Christmas.

"We'll be moving in next week, weather permitting," Turner said.

LEX 18 met the couple in July when just days after they closed on their dream home, it flooded before they could move in. Turner said FEMA had denied them assistance because they weren't living at the house during the disaster, but soon after Turner's story aired, FEMA reversed its decision.

Since then, it has been many long days, nights, and weekends of rebuilding a shell of a home that was down to the studs.

"I told my husband we can either quit or we can keep going," Turner smiled and spoke. "We've been through a lot in life, and we haven't quit yet."

She says the help of churches has led them to where they are now. Many brought in building supplies and volunteered their time.

"It has just been people — people who say we have a heart, we want to help you," said Turner.

She walked us through her nearly finished home that now has new flooring, drywall, crown molding, and a new kitchen with new appliances, not to mention — new bathrooms.

"When we bought it, we would've changed things, but now it's exactly how we want it, so I try to see it from that perspective," said Turner. "We have been given everything that we wanted, it just came through this awful situation."

Christmas is Turner's favorite time of the year. She says she is feeling a little sad and sentimental but is still counting her blessings. "There's no tree, no presents but we have each other — it'll be nice to just be done and be able to relax and just have peace."

