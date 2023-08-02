Former jail employee in Lexington facing up to 10 years for alleged theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the second time this year, an employee has resigned from a city of Lexington department over theft of funds.

On July 12, Lexington police discovered that 38-year-old Julie Hurst allegedly collected $10,810 from a facility kiosk and failed to deposit it. The investigating officer wrote in their report that Hurst admitted to the crime.

She's now charged with a felony, theft by unlawful taking or disposition. The amount qualifies the offense as a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and no less than five years if convicted.

Hurst resigned on July 14.

In the resignation letter obtained by LEX 18, Hurst wrote that the past few years in the division of community correction were rewarding and educational. Hurst went on to apologize but did not go into details about why.

She is set to be arraigned on September 5.

The mayor's office says after discovering discrepancies in a fund accounting stream, Community Corrections Chief Scott Colvin contacted the Lexington Police Department to conduct an investigation. They claim the misappropriation of funds did not impact inmate activities or the facility's operations.

Chief Colvin has requested that the city's Office of Internal Audit conduct an independent review of all division protocols related to handling this fund to ensure its financial security in the future.

When asked about what investigation policies are in place and how many other investigations into misuse of funds are happening in the city, officials declined an interview.

However, spokesperson Susan Straub sent this statement:

"Whenever there is an allegation of misuse of funds, the situation is investigated aggressively, steps taken to recover the funds when possible, and employees disciplined as warranted. The city has procedures in place to ensure public funds are used appropriately. In addition, the city has a Division of Internal Audit that regularly audits city divisions and city operations to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place and in use. The findings of the Division of Internal Audit are public and posted on the city website. We are aware of no additional investigations currently ongoing."

It's been a summer of investigations within the city of Lexington over missing funds.

In June, four drivers resigned, and an internal investigation is underway into the Division of Waste Management's Loan-A-Box program. The program provides containers to dispose of large amounts of debris to residents with city waste collection services.

The mayor's office has not shared specific details about what was being investigated or a timeline, but one of the resigned drivers claims the incident was over money.