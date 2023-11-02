'I can understand their concerns': Asking lawmakers about crypto mining

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2021, a bill was signed into law designed to help make the state a national leader in the crypto-mining industry.

On Thursday, LEX 18 Investigates went to Frankfort to ask the three bill sponsors if they were aware of the constant noise and disruption impacting those who live near the crypto mine in Wolfe County. We were only able to talk to one of them.

Representative Patrick Flannery (R - Olive Hill) listened to video of the noise.

“I’m just now becoming familiar with this issue,” Flannery said. “I guess if that's what they hear, I can understand their concerns.”

Representative Patrick Flannery says local governments can deal with noise issues by passing ordinances.

Some counties are resistant to passing noise ordinances that could unintentionally stifle other businesses.

When asked if the state could do anything, Flannery said that he had not been contacted by anyone experiencing issues with crypto mines but that lawmakers could look into it.

“I'm sure there's something we can do,” Flannery said. “This issue has not been discussed in committee and if it is, I'd be glad to look into it.”

LEX 18 is still trying to reach the other two sponsors of the bill, which offers tax exemptions to encourage industry growth in the state.

So far, it’s unclear how many crypto mines are already operating in Kentucky. LEX 18 has reached out to the governor’s office and other state agencies, but so far, it isn’t clear how or if the mines are tracked.