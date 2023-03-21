Watch Now
Impeachment legislative hearing begins for former prosecutor Ronnie Goldy

LEX 18
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 21, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in 135 years, a Kentucky Senate impeachment panel heard testimony Tuesday against a former commonwealth’s attorney.

Ronnie Goldy served as the top prosecutor for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties. He was suspended and ultimately resigned from the position after allegations that he’d traded court favors with a criminal defendant in exchange for nude photos and videos.

Impeachment proceedings against Goldy continued after his resignation. House Impeachment Committee chair Rep. Daniel Elliott said during opening arguments Tuesday that impeachment is not just a tool to force someone to resign, but to prevent a person from breaking public trust in the future.

“To put it simply, Mr. Goldy cannot be trusted with any public office and should be barred from seeking one,” Elliott said.

Goldy was not present for the hearing Tuesday morning and no one was there to represent him.

The House Impeachment Committee gave the Senate panel evidence in the case. The evidence includes video of testimony from previous hearings and copies of the Facebook messages between Goldy and the criminal defendant at the center of the case.

