Initial 911 call for man later arrested at Frankfort hospital mentions overheating, not drugs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — "I have a guy that seems to be overheating severely."

That's what a 911 caller told Frankfort city dispatchers when Patrick Hollon started feeling dizzy and sick during a night shift at a Frankfort plastics plant on June 16. His co-workers called an ambulance for a potential heat stroke, but Hollon ended up leaving Frankfort Regional Medical Center in handcuffs.

LEX 18 obtained a copy of the 911 call through an open records request. The man on the line described Hollon's condition to dispatchers, never mentioning drugs or drug use, "He's very dizzy, he's still responsive, he's drinking water, but it ain't getting any better."

Hollon was treated for dehydration and overdose at Frankfort Regional and given Narcan but was not treated for heat stroke, according to a lawsuit filed by Hollon and his family. The lawsuit was filed against the Frankfort Police Department, multiple employees of Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the police department, and HCA Healthcare, which operates the hospital.

Body camera footage from the responding Frankfort police officers was provided to LEX 18 by Hollon's attorney, Kamp Purdy. In the footage, nurses can be heard saying that Hollon had been discharged from the hospital, but wouldn't wake up.

The footage shows police trying to get Hollon to speak to them, and at some point, a hospital employee appears to try to shake him awake. The hospital employees can also be heard saying that the Narcan worked but that Hollon had then started "flailing around and trying to get away from us" before police arrived.

Hollon, a Marine veteran, said he's never taken illegal drugs and had never been arrested before the incident at the hospital. He said he'd not taken any drugs the night of the incident.

"To me, it seemed like they might have just looked at me and been like, 'he's a druggie.' I think it was a quick decision on their part," Hollon said. "They didn't do anything to really figure out if I was actually on something."

LEX 18 started asking Frankfort Regional Medical Center questions last week about what happened to Hollon.

"We terminated the employees involved, and we apologize for the way Mr. Hollon was treated," the hospital said in a statement Monday. "We have provided additional training for our staff to help ensure this does not happen again. We are genuinely sorry this happened, and we are glad to hear he is doing well."

A hearing date for the lawsuit filed by Hollon and his family hasn't been set yet, and neither the hospital nor the police department has filed answers to the allegations in the case, according to court records.

Meanwhile, the trespassing charge against Hollon is still active. He has a pretrial hearing in that case on Oct. 4, according to court records.