Inmate's family files wrongful death lawsuit after they say he was tased 40 times

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 44-year-old Richmond man died days after being tased approximately 40 times at the Madison County Detention Center, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family.

Johnathon Mansfield, described as a husband and father with no violent criminal background, suffered cardiac arrest on September 27, 2024, and died on Oct. 10, 2024, several days after the incident at the jail, the lawsuit states.

His family is suing the jail and other county officials for wrongful death, claiming Mansfield's cardiac arrest and subsequent death was caused by the "actions, inactions, conscious disregard, willful and wanton, and depraved behavior of the defendants."

The incident began late on Sept. 27, 2024, when Mansfield was arrested for public intoxication. According to the arrest citation, he went to Baptist Health Richmond and stated he smoked methamphetamine. Before he was treated, police say Mansfield ran away toward the Eastern Bypass and was trying to jump on moving vehicles. Officers reported he was a danger to himself and others.

The lawsuit alleges what happened next at the Madison County Detention Center was tragic and avoidable.

The 28 page lawsuit contains still images of jail video that the plaintiff's attorneys claim show Mansfield handcuffed and placed in a restraint chair after he slowly fell to the floor. The lawsuit claim this was the first of what would be approximately 40 taser and/or G.L.O.V.E. electronic shocks unlawfully administered to Mansfield before he was put in a spit mask without spitting or threatening to do so.

After 55 minutes in the restraint chair, the suit states Mansfield was put in isolation and excessively tased by two deputy jailers, then left alone.

The lawsuit states that despite being compliant and calm, and lying down in his cell, deputy jailers and two Madison County Sheriff's deputies rushed back into Mansfield's cell and pounced on top of him with a shield. They then put him in a full body restraint device described as a full body straight jacket.

The plaintiffs claim video surveillance shows Mansfield was having a medical emergency because blood could be seen forming around his mouth. They say he went quiet and completely motionless with his head slumped down.

The lawsuit alleges approximately 10 minutes went by before staff realized Mansfield was in cardiac arrest and began life saving measures.

According to the lawsuit, after being taken to two hospitals, he died several days later on October 10, at UK Hospital.

The suit states the Madison County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation and reported that a treating physician at UK Hospital said she and other doctors believed Mansfield's condition and cardiac arrest was caused by being tased multiple times at the jail.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the incident and said they will turn over their findings to the commonwealth's attorney when their inquiry is complete.

LEX 18 reached out to several defendants in the lawsuit. The current Madison County jailer, who was not in office at the time of the incident, said he could not comment. Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said he would wait for the county's attorney to respond to all questions.