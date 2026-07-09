Inside the basement rental property in Richmond where 2 people died during historic flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On the morning of Saturday, June 27, a historic flash flood dumped around eight inches of rain on the city of Richmond, claiming the lives of two people later found in a basement.

Richmond Police bodycam video from around 9:30 that morning shows first responders rescuing a woman from a duplex located next to 306 University Drive, where Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said Patricia Beck and John Powell died when floodwater rose in the basement.

Photos obtained by LEX News Investigates through an open records request to Richmond's Division of Code Enforcement show the aftermath inside the basement, including toppled furniture and debris along with damaged drywall reaching to the ceiling.

City code enforcement records indicate three reported incidents at the property owned by Joseph Van Fleet since 2023:



December 2023: A biohazard violation was reported after someone was found dead in the home, according to City Attorney Chris Johnson.

A biohazard violation was reported after someone was found dead in the home, according to City Attorney Chris Johnson. July 2024: Van Fleet was cited and fined $100 for furniture and trash piled outside.

Van Fleet was cited and fined $100 for furniture and trash piled outside. August 2024: The owner received another citation and $300 fine for the same violation.

When contacted by phone, Van Fleet declined to meet but told LEX News Invetigates that he does not plan to rent out his basement in the future.

Since the historic flooding, questions remain about whether the home met safety codes for tenants and if city code enforcement had proactively inspected the property before the flooding.

In an emailed statement, Richmond City Attorney Chris Johnson said the city "received no complaints as to habitability issues of these apartments to trigger an investigation prior to the historic flood event."

Johnson explained that constitutional provisions under the Fourth Amendment and its state equivalent limit the government's authority to demand access inside private residences without owner permission or a warrant.

"Had a potential code violation report been made, the city would be limited in the actions it could take," Johnson stated.

The tragic deaths highlight ongoing challenges cities face in balancing property rights with tenant safety, particularly in basement rental units that may be vulnerable to flooding.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.