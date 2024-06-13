Jessamine Co. man questions response to run-in with Frankfort police detective

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man at the center of one of the body-camera recorded incidents involving a former detective said he filed a complaint with Frankfort police, but it went nowhere.

Larry “Guss” Curtis worked at the Frankfort Police Department for five years before resigning weeks after a 2023 allegation of unlawful entry that led to a federal lawsuit. Curtis previously told LEX 18 that he disputes all of the allegations against him and that more facts will come out over time.

In the case that led to the federal lawsuit, Frankfort mother Kimberly Myers said Curtis forced his way into her home without a warrant while there on a welfare check with other law enforcement and social workers.

Weeks before that incident, Curtis allegedly asked another police agency outside his jurisdiction to go talk to a man in Nicholasville about a criminal investigation. But when Nicholasville police arrived, they learned that Curtis was actually trying to collect money from the man over a personal manner.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, showed LEX 18 a copy of the complaint he said he filed last year with the Frankfort Police Department about the incident. He said he called the department today to check on the status of his complaint and was told the department didn’t have it on file.

“Where's the paperwork I filed?” the man said when he talked with LEX 18 Thursday. “If this would have started, this other stuff may not have happened.”

The man, a former firefighter, said he was told by an internal affairs investigator last year when he first made the complaint that both he and Curtis were in the wrong, and that nothing could be done.

“It’s kind of mind boggling,” he said. “In the public field myself, I know if we did anything wrong we'd have to answer to it right then and there.”

The man watched the video of Myers’ incident in LEX 18’s story about Curtis’ history on Wednesday.

“How do you trust your public officials if they're kicking in doors or strong-arming people over the phone for money,” the man said.

LEX 18 reached out to Frankfort police to ask if Curtis was ever disciplined in the Jessamine County incident, but did not hear back before airtime.