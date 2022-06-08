Jessamine County Fire Chief enters Alford plea on harassment, criminal trespass charges

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County's Fire Chief entered an Alford plea on harassment and criminal trespass charges, meaning he won’t admit to wrongdoing but agrees there's enough evidence to convict him.

Court records show Michael Rupard's sexual abuse charge was also amended.

The charges center around a January 19 incident when Rupard allegedly had sexual contact with a woman at her home without her consent.

Rupard will serve two years of supervised probation and can't have contact with the victim.