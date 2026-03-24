Judge orders the foreclosure sale of property tied to Georgetown distillery project

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The property, located at 197 Soards Road, belongs to Darin and Beth Dillow. It was the intended site of Limestone Distillery, a planned distillery, bottling facility, and commercial center.

Scott County Chief Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox ordered the sale after the general contractor, KTF Group, Inc., sued Darin Dillow for unpaid bills. The court found the Dillows jointly and severally liable for debts stemming from the failed project, ruling that the matter be referred to the Scott County Master Commissioner for a foreclosure sale.

In a statement, KTF's attorney Eric Eaton said in part, "KTF is pleased that Dillow is being held accountable for his false promises and that its subcontractors will get some relief from the sale of Dillow's home and bottling facility."

Limestone Farms Distilling Company is one of many area distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and Darin Dillow serves as the main officer.

In August, LEX18 reported about Dillow's plans for a new distillery that was supposed to be built at another location on Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown. After the excavation work was done, the project never got off the ground. Several contractors, including the excavation company, filed liens against Dillow for unpaid bills and mortgages totaling $5 million.

Dillow owed some of that money for construction and services completed at his personal property on Soards Road, which includes his home and the bottling barns behind it. There is still ongoing litigation involving the Paynes Depot property.

Dillow could not be reached for comment. Jason Morgan, an attorney who no longer represents Dillow previously told LEX18 that Limestone Farms and its development partners "continue to make progress on the proposed new distillery in Georgetown and Scott County."

"This progress includes satisfaction of debt obligation(s), dismissal of litigation, and furthering the entire development project as a whole," Morgan said. "Unfortunately, Limestone Farms must defend itself against its former General Contractor's meritless claims and address subcontractors the General Contractor failed to pay."