Kentucky State Police captain's sex discrimination case goes to trial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky State Police captain's claims of sex discrimination and retaliation have finally reached a courtroom after two years, with her attorney telling jurors that the evidence will show the agency discriminated against her because she is a woman.

Captain Jennifer Sandlin, a more than 20-year veteran of Kentucky State Police, claims she was passed over for promotions that were ultimately given to male officers. Her attorneys say she was more than qualified for these positions and was passed over for the position of major four times.

Sandlin's attorney Travis Lock told the jury that the evidence will demonstrate KSP's discrimination against his client based on her gender.

"The evidence will show KSP discriminated against Jennifer because she was a woman," Lock said.

However, the attorney representing Kentucky State Police told jurors to use their common sense, arguing that an educated man like KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett would not hold back women.

"When you hear the rest of the story the scenario that's just been preached to you doesn't really hold water," said Peter Ervin, attorney for KSP.

Sandlin alleges that KSP leadership discriminated against her because she is a woman and had children. According to a hand-written journal she kept, when she was pregnant with her first child in 2005, a commander told her to bring in verification of her pregnancy, saying some women may fake one to get off the road then say they miscarried.

She also claims that when she sought a position in Frankfort, a senior KSP official told her it would require a lot of "seat time" in Frankfort and that she should discuss it with her husband and let him know. Sandlin wrote that it felt like she had to convince the higher-up she could work there, explaining her husband was retired and her oldest child could drive.

In court, Sandlin's attorneys pointed out that of the over 900 sworn KSP personnel, less than 25 are women — approximately 3% of the force.

In a previous statement, the agency said KSP does not discriminate based on gender, age, race, sex or religion and follows the promotion guidelines set by the agency's policies and procedures.

Ultimately, a jury will decide if Sandlin's civil case has merit. Her attorneys believe the evidence will be overwhelming.