Kentucky State Police investigating after video shows Madison jail guard punching inmate in his cell

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two former Madison County Detention Center jail guards are no longer employed after security camera footage showed one of them punching an inmate multiple times in a cell.

Kentucky State Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Madison County Jailer Larry Brock said the guard seen punching the inmate resigned in lieu of termination, while the second guard was fired for failing to intervene.

LEX 18 INVESTIGATES obtained the 20-second video clip of the altercation. The footage shows the inmate, Franza Caldwell, reaching toward a guard partially out of frame. The guard then appears to punch Caldwell four times as a second deputy jailer enters the camera's view. What happened leading up to the incident remains uncertain.

LEX 18 is not identifying the guards at this time.

Caldwell was arrested on the evening of March 19 on a charge of fourth-degree assault regarding domestic violence with minor injury. According to the citation, an alleged victim told police Caldwell was drunk and hitting her over car keys.

Caldwell appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday for the assault charge. His attorney filed a motion asking for a bond reduction, but the judge refused to lower his $2,500 cash bond. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center.