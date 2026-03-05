KY corrections chief hasn't visited prison with 4 inmate deaths in the past year, records reveal

The commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections has not made an in-person visit to Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in the past year, a period during which four inmates died in five months. Three of those deaths are now being investigated as homicides.

According to public records obtained through the Morgan County Coroner's Office, Robert Broyles, Ryan Rayburn and Marcus Gray all died inside the prison in West Liberty.

Records from the state medical examiner's office show Broyles and Rayburn were each strangled in their cells, allegedly by their cellmates. Gray was assaulted, according to Kentucky State Police.

The coroner reports that a fourth inmate, Marvin Knuckles, died after falling down a steep embankment while clearing snow and ice overnight during a winter storm.

The four deaths have left families without answers, alleging possible neglect by the prison.

"They've never called me back," said Rita Alexander, Marvin Knuckle's sister, told LEX 18 in February.

"I haven't gotten anything or heard from the prison since the day that it happened," said Megan Shell, Rayburn's sister.

Broyles' widow said the lack of communication has been overwhelming.

"EKCC hasn't even called me back. Like, I have called — no lie — at least 60 times," Ashley Elgin said.

LEX 18 submitted a Kentucky open records request seeking information on when Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews and a deputy commissioner had last visited the prison.

LEX 18 requested copies of itineraries, schedules, purpose and length of visits to the prison over the past three years. The Department of Corrections responded, saying a diligent search did not yield any existing records.

After some back-and-forth emails seeking more clarification, Morgan Hall, communications director for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, responded. Hall explained that Commissioner Crews and Deputy Commissioner Scott Jordan visit facilities and interact with wardens on a regular basis, but that travel itineraries are not maintained because they are issued state fleet vehicles.

Hall's response did not specify whether the commissioner or deputy commissioner had ever visited EKCC, so the question was simplified: Have they made in-person visits in the past year?

The answer: No.

Hall said the commissioner and deputy commissioners hold virtual meetings, and once a year, all wardens and executive directors meet in person — but did not say where.

When Broyles' widow was told what the records revealed, her reaction was pointed.

"It does not surprise me, honestly, but it irritates me," Elgin said. "It's disturbing to know that it's her job to make sure everything's running properly — and she's not even doing that. That's kind of alarming."

She also had a message for the commissioner directly.

"It's your job to make sure that the inmates and even staff are safe," she said. "And to make sure there's accountability between the correctional officers, between the higher ups and the CTOs and everything like that."