LEX 18 News learns more about FCPS internal investigation into BSHS dean of students, principal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 Investigates continues to learn more about the Dean of Students at Bryan Station High School after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of wanton endangerment earlier this year. Jay Bordas, currently on administrative leave, is accused of disregarding a stop sign and subsequently following the driver involved to the stranger's residence, where he allegedly pulled a gun on the man.

This incident has raised questions about the conduct and accountability of educators in leadership roles within Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS).

An examination of Bordas' personnel file has uncovered an internal investigation by FCPS from early 2023, involving Meredith Ramage, the principal at Bryan Station's Leadership Academy. According to the internal investigation report obtained by LEX 18 through a public records request, both Bordas and Ramage were observed in a compromising situation within a school training room during working hours. A student reported witnessing Bordas allegedly pinning Ramage against a wall and engaging in inappropriate conduct during school hours.

According to both of their files obtained by LEX 18 News through a FOIA request, a student walked into the training room and heard some shuffling and a groan and told a staff member, 'their faces were really close together, like they had been kissing or were getting ready to kiss.'

The file says the student's mother stated she had been told by other staff at BSHS that Bordas and Ramage were 'getting caught doing stuff they should not have been doing. The parent also said she was worried about her child being intimidated by them. The investigative file states that both Bordas and Ramage denied any intimate relationship, stating that they were merely searching for athletic tape.

The documents say school officials told them there was a viable report and video. The incident prompted reminders from the administration about maintaining professionalism and adherence to school board policies, especially regarding relationships among staff members with supervisory relationships.

James McMillin, a chief school leadership officer, stated in the report that he had received calls from two other administrators at other high schools asking if he had heard rumors about Ramage and Bordas being in a relationship and about the two of them being caught by a student.

In the paperwork, Jennifer Dyar, chief human resources officer, told Ramage that this incident gave Ramage and Bordas an appearance of impropriety, as they were going into an area they should not have been in. The paperwork also states that Dyar reminded Ramage that if she gets into a relationship with someone she indirectly supervises, that is against Board policy. Both Bordas and Ramage were required to do additional Mandatory Online Safe School trainings as a result of the investigation.

WORK TRIP TO VEGAS IN 2025

The Fayette County School Board recently approved several district-sponsored work trips for FCPS educators.

Bordas and Ramage were listed as approved to attend a taxpayer-funded work conference in Las Vegas this coming July. They are part of a group of Bryan Station High School staff slated for the four-day trip that costs $2649 per person.

Public posts on both their social media accounts show Bordas and Ramage are currently dating. LEX 18 Investigates asked FCPS if they were still attending the trip, but the district did not answer the question. We also questioned if Ramage was considered a supervisor over Bordas, directly or indirectly.

A FCSP spokesperson did not respond to our email. LEX 18 also reached out to Bordas and Ramage through the school district and Bordas' attorney, but has not received any response.

