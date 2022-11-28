Lexington woman tried to get an EPO days before she was killed – she didn’t get one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The woman who police say was killed by her husband last week in Lexington had tried to get an emergency protective order against him just days earlier, according to court records.

In the petition for a protective order filed on Nov. 20, Talina Henderson wrote that her husband, Stephon Henderson, had verbally and emotionally threatened her, according to court records. She also indicated on the form that weapons were involved and that she believed Stephon Henderson to be armed and dangerous.

No emergency protective order was entered in the file, according to court records. Instead, the judge in the case set a hearing for Nov. 30, 10 days later. The reason given was that there was “no imminent threat,” according to the action signed by Judge Traci Brislin.

On Nov. 23, Talina Henderson was shot and killed at her and her husband's home on Bay Colony Lane. Her husband, Stephon Henderson, has since been charged with murder in her death.

Stephon Henderson was also charged with violation of an EPO, but that charge was dismissed because there was not an active EPO in place, the Fayette County Attorney’s Office confirmed.

In the Nov. 20 petition, Talina Henderson wrote that Stephon Henderson had threatened to lie to her workplace about her if she went ahead with getting a divorce.

Court records show that Talina Henderson had filed a petition for a dissolution of marriage on Nov. 21.

In the EPO petition, Talina Henderson wrote about one incident where Stephon Henderson allegedly got “so close to me that I was afraid of being hit or hurt.”

The two had been staying in different parts of their house, but Stephon Henderson had barged into her room and “refuses to allow me to have any space in the house,” Henderson wrote in the petition.

Talina Henderson wrote that she’d called police after one of the incidents, and that police had told her to file for an EPO after hearing “the anger that he had in his voice.”

Stephon Henderson was arraigned on Monday in District Court. He’s being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.