Madison County family demanding answers and transparency after inmate's death

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County family is demanding transparency and accountability after 42-year-old Dion Watts died at UK Hospital four days after they say he sustained severe injuries while in custody at the Madison County Detention Center.

Richmond Police body camera footage from January 2 captured the intense scene inside the detention center, showing Watts yelling "they trying to kill me" during what his family's attorney describes as an altercation with jail staff and police officers.

"He shouldn't be laying in the morgue because of something they did - he should be here with his kids," said Victoria Watts-Dirkson, Watts' aunt.

According to the family's attorney, Watts was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

The family alleges that officers failed to de-escalate the situation and used excessive force when Watts refused to leave a holding area. During the altercation, Watts sustained a broken ankle and had handcuffs applied so tightly around his wrists that blood flow was cut off to his arms and vital body organs.

Body camera footage shows officers attempting to communicate with Watts, with one officer heard saying, "I'm trying to help you - stop, trying to help you it's over man it's over, relax. I talked to you yesterday."

Court records show Watts was arrested on December 31 and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing after refusing to leave a Richmond store.

"This has really been a rough time due to mental health and the way he was treated by Madison County Detention Center and Richmond PD," said Vic Watts, the victim's uncle. "You know, it's crying shame, where is the humanity - I ain't seen none in the videos I watched."

The state medical examiner has not yet determined Watts' cause and manner of death, but his family holds the jail and police responsible.

"You have to ask those people in charge - who were in control of the situation - what did you do to de-escalate, to preserve life?" said Akil Secret, the family's attorney.

Secret said the family seeks transparency, accountability, and the preservation and release of all relevant evidence related to Watts' detention, injury, and death. The attorney raised concerns about the conduct of law enforcement and detention personnel, including the use of force, training and supervision practices, and the failure to provide appropriate medical and mental health care.