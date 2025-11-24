Man charged after trying to lure children to open door by claiming parents were hurt

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Michigan man has been charged after home security video captured him attempting to get children at a northern Scott County home to open their front door by falsely claiming their parents were injured outside.

Anthony Britton, 35, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with falsely reporting an incident and second-degree burglary after the November 15 incident, according to Sheriff Jeremy Nettles.

The security footage shows Britton knocking on the door around 6:45 p.m. and telling the children inside that their parents were hurt and lying on the ground outside.

"Your mom and dad are out here hurt. They're laying on the ground right here, I promise you," Britton can be heard saying on the video. "I was walking through the neighborhood, I promise you, I'm not harming anybody. They are hurt."

The children were home with a babysitter and never came to the door. The babysitter reported the man but didn't initially realize everything he had said, Nettles said.

"This evening could have went bad based upon this individual's actions and the way he was talking trying to lure somebody outside or at least trying to open the door," Nettles said.

Police say Britton had walked away from a nearby recovery center. On the same night, he called 911 asking for help and claiming people were chasing him in the woods. Deputies responded and gave him a ride to a different location but didn't connect the two incidents at the time.

It wasn't until several days later that the parents watched and shared the security video with deputies, realizing the seriousness of the situation. That's when the sheriff's department connected Britton to the man caught on camera.

"It's really scary that what could have happened that night. I'm glad no one answered the door and he didn't try to force his way in," Nettles said.

Deputies say Britton appeared to be under the influence during the incident. Nettles said Britton was apologetic but couldn't explain his actions.

"We don't know what his intent was that night, what he was planning to do if somebody were to open that door. It's a scary situation," Nettles said.

Nettles said the case serves as a reminder for people to always lock their doors.