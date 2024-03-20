Member of KSP command staff reassigned after allegation involving surplus property

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police confirmed Wednesday that it has reassigned a member of its high-ranking command staff following an allegation that he tried to sell state surplus property.

LEX 18 learned earlier this week of an allegation that Major Darren Stapleton, who oversaw the Division of East Troops, had tried to sell a used chain link fence belonging to Kentucky State Police over Facebook Marketplace for $500.

The background of the image used in the Marketplace post appears to be consistent with the parking lot at Kentucky State Police Headquarters in Frankfort.

Financial Administrative Policies state that “no employee of the Commonwealth shall personally benefit from the disposal of surplus property.”

A KSP spokesman confirmed that the agency was aware of the allegation, that an internal investigation was underway, and that Stapleton had been “reassigned.”

LEX 18 asked what position Stapleton was reassigned to, but did not hear back by Wednesday afternoon.

Stapleton was shown on KSP’s Command Staff page online Wednesday morning, but his image and name appeared to have been removed by around 10:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet said Wednesday that “state employees cannot take and sell state property. The allegation is concerning and is being investigated.”