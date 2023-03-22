NAACP questions 'inaction' in FCPS investigation into cheer discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette branch of the NAACP is calling out Fayette County Public Schools for its alleged lack of actions regarding racial discrimination within school cheer programs.

The local chapter of NAACP says it has received more than ten parent complaints from Fredrick Douglass and Henry Clay High School cheerleaders regarding ongoing issues with a lack of equity, racial discrimination, classism, lack of inclusion, and separatism experienced by Black cheerleaders.

The district said it initiated an investigation in February. Weeks later, parents like Treena Burnette claim they are still in the dark and have not heard from officials. This was her daughter's first year cheering for Fredrick Douglass High School.

"There are some, in her words, bullying and use of racial and ethnic slurs as a part of bullying. I guess the most disappointing part about this would be that I haven't heard anything from the coaches. We haven't had a parent meeting or anything to just address the allegations within what I consider the family, which is within the team," said Burnette.

Burnette says her daughter has loved to cheer since she was five and is now having to convince her not to give up.

"At this point, my daughter along with some other girls who expressed to me the situation — as much as they love cheer, they feel unvalued," said Burnette.

Whit Whitaker, president of the Lexington-Fayette NAACP says he echoes sentiments felt by other cheerleaders and their parents.

"No one is saying that the district isn't trying to do something. I would like to believe that they are, but the rails of justice are moving very slowly," said Whitaker.

Whitaker says while he has met with Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, there have been no meetings either formal or informal and in the waiting process, students are hurting.

"All I can say is that the parents and the students have been waiting a very long time and all they're asking is for some action. All they're asking for is equity of access to get these problems resolved. All they're asking is that there will be some accountability on the district's part on the coach's part. All they're asking is for some mediation to arrive at some resolution," said Whitaker.

When LEX 18 first brought these complaints to the district, they told us they would investigate and that every investigation looked different so they would elaborate on what this investigation would look like.

Here's their policy on Harassment Discrimination Complaint Procedure: https://www.fcps.net/cms/lib/KY01807169/Centricity/Shared/complaint_procedure.pdf

LEX 18 reached out to the district by phone and email for a week. They have not responded to our request for an interview for more details. However, a spokesperson sent this statement on behalf of Superintendent Liggins:

"In accordance with our commitment to creating equitable and inclusive environments where all students are able to actively participate in academic and extracurricular opportunities, Fayette County Public Schools has policies and procedures that are followed anytime we receive a complaint regarding discrimination."