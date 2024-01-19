New book raises questions over decades-old shooting death of KSP trooper

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the book “Harlan County Son,” retired Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. Douglas Asher recounts growing up in Harlan, his two tours in Vietnam as a paratrooper and his 30 year career with state police.

But it’s a five-page chapter near the end of the book that he says was the hardest to write.

“I thought, well it's time now to clear the air,” Asher told LEX 18. “Even though it's late, it's right. It's the right thing to do.”

In the chapter titled “The Big Gray Coverup: The True Facts Behind the Death Investigation of Trooper Johnny Edrington,” Asher addresses parts of a well-known case that have not previously been made public.

“I think it's time we clear this all up before we all die and can't talk back,” Asher said. “I think it's time to clear this mess up.”

Asher was the KSP post commander in London on the night of Dec. 20, 1988, when Trooper Johnny Montague Edrington was found dead of a gunshot wound on the side of Highway 80 in Laurel County.

The agency would go on to say that Edrington was killed during a traffic stop, and for decades it has remained an open and unsolved homicide case.

“You can't solve a homicide that didn't happen,” Asher said.

In the book, which Asher co-wrote with his son, Douglas E. Asher II, Asher recounts that it was the conclusion of investigators that responded to the scene that Edrington’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LEX 18 reached out to three retired investigators who were on the scene that night, the associate state medical examiner who performed the autopsy, and the son of the coroner at the time – now the current Laurel County coroner – who was on the scene that night as well. All confirmed that they believed Edrington’s death was a suicide.

In the book, Asher says that it was pressure from above within KSP that led to the case ultimately being called a homicide.

“The command staff, one of them went to the post before I even got back to post and told investigators, if anybody here considers this anything other than homicide they don't need to be working at this post,” Asher said, recounting the immediate aftermath of Edrington’s death.

Asher said that no evidence at the scene indicated another person was there at the time of Edrington’s death or that there was a struggle. He said that Edrington’s uniform was in perfect condition.

Edrington was killed with his own agency-issued firearm, and the gun was in his hand when he was found, Asher said.

Kentucky State Police have said that Edrington was killed by another person during a traffic stop.

Asher said that the reasoning higher-ups gave for ruling the case a homicide included a dent in the hood of Edrington’s cruiser and the fact that his radar gun was locked in after clocking someone going over the speed limit at some point.

In a statement to LEX 18 Thursday, Kentucky State Police said that Edrington’s death is still being investigated as a murder.

“Since 1988, KSP detectives have continued to follow up on any tip or information that has been received,” the agency said in the statement. “The agency seeks justice for the family and fallen trooper. We will not rest until the case is resolved. The investigation will continue until there is enough evidence for presentation to a Grand Jury or prosecutor.”

But Asher believes the evidence doesn’t show another person was there at the time of Edrington’s death.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy on Edrington agrees.

“There was no evidence to suggest to me, that I was aware of, that someone else did it,” Dr. John Hunsaker told LEX 18.

Hunsaker was the associate state medical examiner at the time. He said that three separate gun residue tests were taken off Edrington’s hands, and that all three came back to show residue on both his hands.

Hunsaker said he initially listed the manner of death as undetermined. After that, no one came back to him for more information.

“I think they knew which way I was leaning,” Hunsaker said.

LEX 18 asked Hunsaker if it was possible if Edrington’s death was a homicide.

“Well, possible is a pretty weak standard but sure it's possible,” Hunsaker said. “Can you absolutely rule it out? I don't think you can rule it out, but I think it's unlikely.”

How unlikely?

“My view on that is they will never find the person that killed Trooper Edrington unless they dig up his grave,” Hunsaker said.

LEX 18 reached out to Edrington’s daughter to make her aware of the story. She said that the family had no comment.

Both Hunsaker and Asher said they’re sympathetic to the sensitive nature of sharing the details of the case, saying that Edrington was a good man.

“It's a horrible thing for a family to go through,” Hunsaker said. “So, like I say, I don't know the rationale, what the impulse was, the unrelenting impulse was, to conclude early on it was a homicide and to stick with that. That was the official line.”

“The truth is the only way to go,” Asher said. “Even if it's ugly, it's hard to deal with, the easiest way out of everything is just to tell the truth.”