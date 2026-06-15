New details emerge surrounding the indictment of a former Jessamine County prosecutor

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Jessamine County grand jury has indicted a former assistant prosecutor on four felony charges, including bribery and theft, stemming from alleged misuse of his position to dismiss a traffic case in exchange for money.

Eric Wright, who worked as an assistant prosecutor at the Jessamine County Attorney's Office for more than 10 years, faces charges of abuse of public trust, bribing a witness, first-degree official misconduct and theft by deception, according to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

The indictment alleges that in February, Wright used his position to unlawfully obtain public money. Five days later, prosecutors say he bribed a witness with the intent to influence that person's testimony.

Court records reviewed by Lex News Investigates show two traffic charges were dismissed in February.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said that Wright allegedly accepted money in exchange for having those charges dismissed. They said that those charges center around traffic offenses that were on the court docket in February.

Wright could not immediately be reached for comment. A relative who answered a phone call said they would relay a message to him, but he has not responded.

Nicholasville Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.