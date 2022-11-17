New video in case of man arrested after being taken to hospital for heat stroke

When Patrick Hollon was taken by ambulance to Frankfort Regional Medical Center in the middle of a June heat wave, he was showing signs of a heat stroke.

At the hospital, Hollon was given Narcan. In the hours that followed, Hollon would be charged with trespassing, taken to jail and ultimately transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he was treated for several days and had to be intubated.

Hollon said he doesn’t do any illicit drugs and has now filed a lawsuit accusing the hospital of misdiagnosing him and sending him to jail when he needed treatment.

LEX 18 had previously been given police body camera footage of Hollon’s arrest on a charge of third-degree criminal trespassing. The video showed police and nurses asking Hollon to leave, saying he’d been discharged. Hollon was unresponsive and disoriented in the videos, and his attorney has argued he couldn’t have left on his own and still needed treatment.

Hollon’s attorney, Kamp Purdy, has provided new video that shows the minutes leading up to police arriving at the hospital. Purdy also provided the call a hospital employee made to dispatch.

In the call, the hospital employee asks for an officer, saying Hollon was “escalating," and going “up and down the halls, just kind of swinging his arms around, throwing stuff.”

The new video was captured by a hospital surveillance camera and shows the half hour before Hollon was taken from the hospital to jail. It includes about seven minutes of footage before police arrived.

Before officers get to the hospital, Hollon can be seen briefly walking through the halls, appearing to be disoriented. He then resists when nurses try to get him to sit down in a chair. The video then shows nurses briefly working on Hollon as they try to keep him seated.

While it isn’t clear from the video what the nurses were doing, Hollon’s attorney alleges that they might have given Hollon a sedative, citing Hollon’s behavior changes immediately afterward.

After reviewing the video, LEX 18 couldn’t conclude what happened, and questioned whether it was possible the nurses might have been removing an IV instead. A hospital spokesman told us he can’t comment on a patient’s health.

Hollon was at the hospital for about three hours before police were called. So far, video of Hollon being brought into the hospital and treated has not been released. The released video also does not appear to show the moments that hospital staff mentioned where Hollon was combative or throwing things.