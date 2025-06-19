'No one would live in those conditions willingly': Former worker appalled by conditions at emergency shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If it wasn't for emergency shelters, many young people in Lexington would be living on the street. One woman knows that first-hand after working at a shelter on West Third Street, operated by Arbor Youth Services.

NeCee Anderson said conditions at the shelter for at-risk and homeless residents, ages 18 to 24, are "deplorable."

"There's holes in the walls, there's weak floors, there's a retaining wall that is literally crumbling and only being held with a plastic sheeting to keep the kids from stepping on the rocks," said Anderson, who worked there until recently.

Anderson added that she was fired for missing too many shifts after her son's near-fatal car accident.

"I want something better for the kids - I want them to know that somebody cares," stated Anderson.

She provided LEX 18 with photos she said back up her concerns. She claimed there is mold on the walls, broken glass, and only one working shower for the shelter's 24 residents.

"I reminded the kids consistently - please don't try to walk barefoot there's nails that are sticking up," Anderson said. "No one would live in those conditions willingly but that's all my kids have."

On Wednesday, LEX 18 went to the shelter to try and see the conditions. A worker referred us to the executive director who said he would let us inside later in the day but he never contacted us.

Anderson believes the home and its operations need more oversight and accountability. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services regulates Arbor Youth Services with some grant funding from the City of Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the city has referred the complaints to the Cabinet.

Anderson said she doesn't want the shelter to shut down.

"If you take that home away, my kids have nowhere to go, my kids are sleeping in the street - they're sleeping in parking garages," Anderson said.

Anderson hopes city and state officials will repair the house and provide better management including additional resources for mental, physical, and dental needs as well as life-skills.

"Many times they're just unseen and unheard and they have learned to be okay with that and that's very, very, very sad," Anderson concluded.

LEX 18 reached out to Arbor Youth Services who provided the following response:

"Arbor Youth Services remains focused on its mission: providing safety, shelter, and programming to vulnerable youth in our community.

While we cannot comment on individual personnel matters, we recognize this can create an imbalance, where others are free to share their narrative, regardless of accuracy or motivation, while we remain bound by confidentiality and ethics. We understand how this can shape perception, but our commitment remains steady: to protect and serve the youth in our care with professionalism and dignity.

Our facilities and programs have undergone multiple recent inspections at both the city and state level. We have passed each one, and we remain in full compliance with all relevant city, county, and state regulations. We continue to collaborate with our partners in local and state government and the broader community to uphold the highest standards of care.

We are grateful for the continued support of our board, staff, and city leadership as we continue to serve Lexington’s most vulnerable youth."

