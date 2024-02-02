Owner of sober living organization facing felony gun and drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The owner of a faith-based sober living & behavioral health counseling non-profit in Lexington is facing several charges after police found drugs and guns at his home.

Steven Smith, the owner and founder of The Walker House Inc., was arrested on January 23 after Lexington Police served a warrant at his home.

Police allegedly found 63 not prescribed Alprazolam pills, liquid meth, Suboxone strips, Clonazepam pills, 12 glass meth pipes, $25,000 cash, illegal military-grade ammunition, four handguns, three automatic rifles, a digital scale, and two AR pistol build instruction sheets.

Smith was already on parole for a felony narcotics offense from 2017, which he pleaded guilty to.

In the arrest citation, police wrote that a probation home visit on January 18 led to a request for a warrant for three safes at the residence.

Smith was released from jail two days after the director of The Walker House, Brady Stark, bailed him out. Bail bond receipts show more than $15,000 was paid.

He is currently charged with possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted person, tampering with evidence, illegal possession, possession of illegal paraphernalia, using restricted ammo during a felony, and several counts of trafficking controlled substances.

When asked over the phone about the arrest and charges, Smith said, "No comment."

The Walker House Inc. is still open.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CFHS) licenses the non-profit. It remains valid until September 30, 2024, unless the cabinet takes action to deny, suspend, or revoke it.

The organization refiled with the secretary of state on January 30. Smith was still listed as the registered agent but removed as a current officer.

LEX 18 asked CFHS about the potential impact on their license. They did not answer any of our questions.

Executive advisor Brice Mitchell advised us to complete a formal request for public records and did not return our follow-up response.

Legislation:

In Kentucky, currently, you only need to apply for a license to operate an addiction treatment center, also known as "Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Entities (AODE)." The application is not long. Organizations that provide MAP treatments for patients that include opioid-based medications have to include additional documents.

HB 248 was passed in 2023, establishing more guidelines for recovery support services and sober living residences. However, it does not go into effect until July 1, 2024.

The bill would mandate certification for recovery residences, establish requirements for recovery residences, establish requirements for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about certified recovery residences, require certain entities to refer individuals only to certified recovery residences, direct the Department for Medicaid Services to seek approval to provide Medicaid coverage and reimbursement for substance use disorder recovery services offered by a certified recovery residence.

It would also require CFHS to submit an annual report on certified recovery residences, establish the recovery residence certification trust fund, and establish penalties.

Smith is due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 7.