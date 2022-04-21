'People are outraged': Woman attacked by dogs in Lexington shares update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After LEX 18 aired a story about a series of reported dog attacks in a Lexington neighborhood, the victim of the most recent attack says she’s been contacted by many who are upset about what happened and want answers.

“The number one question I think I have and a lot of people have - why has this been allowed to go on and on?” said Sarah Bogusewski.

Bogusewski was attacked by two dogs on Glendover Road on March 5, and after the attack, she learned that the dogs’ owner had been cited multiple times before for alleged issues with his dogs.

“People are outraged that these dogs have attacked multiple times, that these cases have either been dismissed or thrown out,” Bogusewski said.

Bogusewski said the Fayette County Attorney’s Office told her the dogs’ owner had been found incompetent to stand trial in previous cases, making it difficult to do anything about the dogs.

Bogusewski said she recently received an email from the county attorney’s office saying that they planned to ask for a state charge that could allow them to ask for the dogs to be forfeited.

“If you can't be responsible for yourself, how can you be responsible to take care of animals?” Bogusewski said.

The dogs’ owner recently moved out of the Glendover Road area where most of the incidents reportedly happened, but Bogusewski and others are concerned about what could happen in the next neighborhood if the dogs are returned or if the man gets more dogs.

“What has been one of my concerns for the very start – what if we get him out of this neighborhood and get this neighborhood safe,” Bogusewski said. “We're just moving the problem to another area.”