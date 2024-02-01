Ronnie Goldy trial continues with testimony from judge, FBI agent

(LEX 18) — The federal trial of former commonwealth's attorney Ronnie Goldy continued Thursday with testimony from retired circuit court Judge William Lane.

Goldy's facing six counts of honest service wire fraud, six counts of violating the "Travel Act," and two counts of federal program bribery.

He is accused of doing legal favors for a criminal defendant named Misty Helton in exchange for nude photos and videos of her. The allegations came to light after another attorney released hundreds of screenshots of alleged Facebook messages between Helton and Goldy.

Text messages between Judge Lane and Goldy were shown to the jury Thursday, including one conversation in which Goldy asked the judge to release Helton from jail because she was working with police.

Lane told jurors that he agreed to change Helton's bond in that case to an unsecured bond, meaning that she could get out of jail without paying anything. He said he did this because of Goldy's statement about Helton working with police, presumably as a confidential informant. Lane called it a "trust thing."

During her testimony Wednesday, Helton said she has never worked with police as an informant in any way.

FBI special agent Chelsea Holliday testified Thursday that during her investigation, she checked with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and none of them had ever had Helton work with them as an informant.

Holliday also walked jurors through how records she obtained from Facebook were able to verify the Facebook messages at the center of the investigation were between Goldy's account and Helton's account.

Holliday's testimony was expected to continue Thursday afternoon as the prosecution winds down their case.

Goldy's attorney, Michael Curtis, said in opening arguments that jurors would hear from Goldy during the defense's portion of the trial.