Scott County couple arrested in connection to animal cruelty case

(LEX 18) — On Saturday, a Scott County couple was arrested and charged in connection to an ongoing animal cruelty investigation that started in Harrison County.

Chesney Taylor and Christian Barnett of Georgetown are charged with reporting a false incident to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department reported the couple brought the dog to Harrison County the night of Jan. 23, 2025, as a way to cover up the neglect. It states they owned the dog since Sep. 3, 2024.

Lt. Tuan Kreer with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said the two were arrested on the highest charge possible since the dog actually lived in Scott County.

"We had two subjects come into our county and dump a dog on us is pretty much what they did, and lie to us to attempt to deceive us," Kreer said.

The one-and-a-half-year-old cane corso died two days later from starvation, according to the Harrison County Animal Shelter. Director Jessica Carmon has previously said it appeared the dog was kept in a crate most, if not all the time.

Lt. Kreer wishes they had more time to help the dog.

"If these people had given us just a few more days, we might have been able to save Bleu Phoenix."

Kentucky State Police cited Chesney Taylor last week for second-degree animal cruelty, a misdemeanor. That case is being handled by the Scott County Attorney's Office.

