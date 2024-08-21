Search, digging in Bourbon County has community asking questions

CENTERVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in the small community of Centerville in Bourbon County have a lot of questions after a search by law enforcement at a property off Russell Cave Road.

Neighbors saw dozens of FBI agents digging in front of a home earlier this week, but as of now there’s no word on what they were searching for or whether they found anything.

Luther Witt has lived in the area for 75 years and saw the search.

“It was quite a shock to me, but I saw a whole bunch of people,” said Witt.

LEX 18 confirmed with people in the area that the FBI recently spent several days digging and searching on the property. We were told that the search has nothing to do with the current owners of the property.

The FBI confirmed that they conducted “judicially authorized activity at a site” in the area, but did not release any further details.

Neighbors said that a different house used to sit on that spot that was searched, but it was demolished.

“The house has been gone for years, you can see the trees all growed up in there,” Witt said. “But where they dug there was a house that sit there.”

Several neighbors said that the older house belonged to a man who kept to himself. They remember that he had no trespassing signs around a heavily wooded area near his home, where a large number of dogs used to live chained up.

But none of them recalled anything that would lead investigators to search the property.

“I never did know anything in the yard that could have needed to be dug out,” Witt said.

Witt said that if there is something on the property that needs to be found, he hopes it comes to light.

“I was just shocked they come out there to look,” Witt said. “They may be looking in the wrong spot.”