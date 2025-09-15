Senior living community residents face rent increases after Powerball winner's purchase

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beverly Miller and Dolly Ritchie are both in their 80s, but their energy levels suggest otherwise.

Several years ago, they moved to the Cottages at Flat Run, an independent, maintenance-free senior living community made up of homes, a community center, and an indoor pool, all run by Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Like many seniors, Miller and Ritchie stay busy and live on fixed incomes, so they considered it a good fit.

"I'm still very active. I'm not ready to lay down and die. I want my independence," Ritchie said.

But in July, both say they were caught off guard when the hospital suddenly sold the property, which includes a number of vacant lots, for $7.8 million, as shown in PVA records.

"I think this whole thing has been handled very poorly," Ritchie said.

The residents say they were even more surprised when the new mystery owner, GAH LLC, notified residents that their fixed $1,500 monthly rent would increase by $150 in January.

"They're gonna price us out. None of us can afford to stay here, and we've all sold our homes. We have nowhere to go," Ritchie said.

Ritchie said the company now charges new tenants $2,400 for rent.

"We're all thinking that our rent's going to go to that price," Miller said.

LEX 18 investigated and discovered the new owner's identity — Linda Grizzle, the major Powerball winner from Scott County.

It was big news in April when Grizzle and her son split the $167.3 million prize, the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in Kentucky. She's one of 3 investors in the property.

"Yes, we have met her. Very nice lady," Ritchie said.

LEX 18 was unable to reach Grizzle but spoke with one of the other investors, Rita Jones, the realtor who sold the property and now manages it.

"No, we don't know what their rent will be in the future, and that's the problem. They're concerned, but again we're not gonna run anybody off," Jones said when asked if rent would increase $150 every year.

"We've been looking around in Cynthiana. There's no place for the elderly people to live," Ritchie said.

For healthy, active seniors like Ritchie and Miller, the options are limited — from apartment and duplex-style living to assisted living and nursing homes.

Local realtors and the county judge executive say there's not much in between and say $2,400 monthly rent is high for this small farming community, especially for seniors. The director of the Harrison County Senior Citizens Adult Daycare Center and the local housing authority agree.

While the new owners of the Cottages of Flat Run say they can't predict what rent will be several years from now, they ask for patience as they get their bearings on the business.

"We've worked with the hospital on this, trying to make a smooth transition, trying not to upset the apple cart. But I understand, I fully understand for any of us, our home is our most important thing," Jones said.

"Our anxiety level has been very high for everybody because we're left up in the air," Ritchie said.