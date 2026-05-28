Sentenced: Jury spares Gilday's life in Jordan Morgan murder case

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After hours of deliberation, a Shelby County jury has decided Shannon Gilday's fate in the brutal 2022 murder of Jordan Morgan. The 12 jurors chose life in prison over the death penalty, sentencing Gilday to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Crime Gilday sentenced to life in prison in killing of KY lawmaker's daughter Web Staff

The verdict fell short of what Morgan's family and prosecutors had sought. Outside the courthouse, Jordan's father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan, expressed his frustration with the outcome.

"You can't go in and kill four people, and then when you get caught, and all of a sudden you have a mental illness," Morgan said. "You have to have a law that protects the citizens and not the killer."

Death Penalty Sought

During closing arguments, Special Prosecutor Todd Willard argued forcefully for the ultimate punishment.

"There are certain crimes of aggravated murder that deserve the death penalty, and this is one of those," Willard told the jury.

The prosecution painted a horrific picture of the February 2022 attack. Security footage captured Gilday in camouflage lurking around the Morgan family home before he burst inside with an AR-15 rifle. The intruder shot Jordan multiple times as she laid in her bed, causing 25 bullet wounds, then fired at her father as he tried to defend his family.

"He shot his way into the home with an AR-15. Jordan woke up at 4 a.m. in the morning with the defendant standing over her with that AR-15. She pleaded with him, 'please don't,' and he chose to shoot her multiple times," Willard said.

Defense Cites Mental Illness

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths, at times emotional during his plea, begged the jury for mercy. He argued that Gilday suffers from severe mental illness and genuinely believed the world was ending.

"Bunker, bunker, bunker, bunker, bunker, the mental illness told him that the world was ending," Griffiths said, describing his client's delusions.

The defense attorney said Gilday continues to suffer from these delusions, even asking whether the jail is strong enough to survive a nuclear attack.

"He wants to know whether or not the jail is tough enough, so that when a nuclear bomb hits maybe everyone will be wiped out right away. It's not a disputed fact," Griffiths told jurors.

The defense asked the jury to give Gilday a second chance at life.

Verdict and Next Steps

The jury ultimately chose life imprisonment over execution, with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

Gilday's final sentencing will take place in Madison County, where this tragic case first began to unfold.

The Morgan family now faces the reality that their daughter's killer will have the possibility of freedom decades from now — an outcome that has left them seeking stronger protections for victims of violent crime.