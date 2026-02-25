Sister of inmate who died at Eastern Kentucky prison still getting no answers

(LEX 18) — Rita Alexander has not slept well in four weeks — not since she received a call from a prison chaplain telling her that her brother, Marvin Knuckles, 48, had died at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

Knuckles slipped down a steep embankment at the prison while shoveling snow around midnight in freezing temperatures, according to Alexander.

Knuckles is one of four inmates who have died at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex within a five-month period.

Alexander says she has received no information from the prison about what happened to her brother.

"We've — I've called the prison. They've never called me back. They've never reached out to me," Alexander said.

LEX 18 Investigates Gov. Beshear promises transparency after inmate dies while shoveling snow Leigh Searcy

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has promised full transparency once a Kentucky State Police investigation is complete, along with a review by the Justice Cabinet. Alexander says she is not convinced.

"Well, to be honest, I didn't really believe anything he said," Alexander said. "Nobody has never called us on their own. I've called people. I've even called down at the governor's, never reached back out to me."

Families of other inmates who have died at the prison have voiced the same frustration. Alexander says her brother had no business removing snow in the dark of night in below-freezing temperatures.

"My brother's death was 100% neglect because he didn't have to be out there — and not just him didn't have to be there. The inmates should have been out there in that weather over top of that cliff with no safety gear on, and I'm all for inmates having to work, but they should have to work in a safe environment and at the right time and not be out in the weather like that," Alexander said.

Alexander and other families are calling for more accountability and oversight at the facility.