Sisters seek information surrounding elderly brother's April disappearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Two Kentucky sisters are searching for their 68-year-old brother who disappeared in April.

Stephen Crook, a retiree and severe diabetic with blue eyes and gray hair, was last seen April 14 in the 1100 block of Winbak Way near Red Mile, according to Lexington Police. His sisters, Stephanie Raymer and Rebecca Burrows, reported him missing April 21.

"I am concerned, you know, we did a police report and we've got nowhere with that," Raymer said.

Crook lived in a home on Dayton Avenue off Winchester Road until it was condemned. His sisters said he frequently helped strangers by giving them money and shelter, but they worried some people may have taken advantage of his generosity.

The complete break in communication has alarmed his family most.

"It's like it's a dead silence," Raymer said. "There's no calling. There's no association with his family. He's not calling for money. He's not calling for food. He's not calling at all."

Adding to their concerns, the sisters learned Crook's card has been used since his disappearance. When they contacted Red Mile officials, they were told the facility could confirm card usage but could not reveal who was using it or allow the family to verify whether it was Crook.

Security video obtained of Crook's home shows people coming and going as recently as two weeks ago, with one person collecting mail. However, Crook does not appear in the footage.

The sisters recognized one woman in the video as someone Crook claimed was his caregiver. They want to speak with her to see if she knows anything about their brother's whereabouts.

"I do fear for his safety," Raymer said when asked if she believes something happened to him. "Or he's not with us anymore."

The investigation remains active. Police ask anyone with information about Crook's whereabouts to call (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.