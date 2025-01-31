Theft suspect awaiting trial faces new charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman awaiting trial on 2023 theft charges is accused of committing more theft offenses.

LEX 18 first told you about Marjorie Gonzales in 2023 when she was indicted on multiple theft counts totaling more than $30,000. A former University of Kentucky sports official told us Gonzalez took money and other items from the person's home when Gonzalez was employed as a personal executive assistant.

One of the items she was accused of taking was a $3,000 pair of Nike Kobe Bryant shoes. Her former employer, whom we are still not naming, said Gonzales also took clothing and other items she allegedly tried to sell on Facebook Marketplace and at local thrift shops.

Theft suspect has a history of similar crime

Gonzalez has remained out of jail pending her trial for later this year. Now, LEX 18 has learned the Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney has filed a motion to revoke her bond. According to court records, Gonzalez was cited for shoplifting at Macy's in Fayette Mall this past November. In addition to that case, she is accused of using a stolen credit card this month to buy Botox at a Lexington Med-Spa.

According to the complaint warrant, the stolen credit card came from a customer at the Red Mile Gaming Center, where Gonzalez was serving at a restaurant.

LEX 18 tried unsuccessfully to reach Gonzalez for comment Friday. She is due in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 14, for a bond hearing.

