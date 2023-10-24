'They're taking advantage': Crypto mines not only causing concerns in Kentucky

In Wolfe County, a crypto mine has caused concern over the constant noise of fans that cool the facility’s computer servers.

The centers have popped up around the country, often in rural, economically deprived areas with few zoning laws.

In Arkansas, a Republican state senator is one of several pushing back.

“A lot of times these things were kind of popping up like mushrooms after a spring rain,” Sen. Bryan King said.

King said his efforts to rein in the companies building crypto mines in his state have been limited by a recently passed law that prevents local governments from regulating the facilities with zoning or sound ordinances.

“They're taking advantage of the counties much like mine and much like my district where you're living in rural areas. We like the idea of not having zoning,” King said. “We like the idea of having no rules, to basically do what we want to and they're taking advantage of those.”

King says the early information about what crypto mines do and will bring to the state was deceptive, so he voted for the law. It’s a choice he regrets.

“The best thing we can do is to put that facility right next to the capitol and I bet the thing would be shut down within three days,” King said.

King said he’s also concerned by how little is known about what happens in the facilities. He thinks it could be a national security issue.

He’s also shared concerns about the massive amount of electricity used at each crypto-mining facility.

“The one that tried to go in Harrison Arkansas was going to use 10 megawatts, which uses enough power for six, seven thousand homes, yet only employ two to three people."

For some neighbors of the facilities in Arkansas, the benefits don’t outweigh the hassle.

“They're taking advantage of these people's good nature, being welcoming, trying to bring jobs to the area,” King said.

Like in Wolfe County, King says a company in Arkansas offered to build walls to lessen the noise. But in Arkansas, he said the wall didn’t make much difference.

“You know, it doesn't look like much of a wall,” King said. “It maybe looked like a really kind of canvas on a backstop maybe."