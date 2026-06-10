Wolfe County resident frustrated by ongoing industrial hum of data center

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — An industrial hum has shattered the peace in a rural Wolfe County community, where some residents say a data center has operated for nearly three years.

Barbara Campbell, who has lived along KY-1036 for more than 40 years, said the constant noise from Artemis Power Tech's facility began in fall 2023 when the company set up operations next to her home without notice.

Campbell said she has never got used to the noise. When people visit her property, the first thing they as her: "So, that's the noise you have all day?"

The noise comes from cooling fans that prevent high-powered computer equipment stored in the buildings from overheating. After LEX News Investigates began looking into residents' complaints in late 2023, Artemis installed a tarp over metal fencing around the facility.

Campbell said the noise affects property values, though county assessments haven't changed.

"If somebody was to come here, what would they say? What's the first thing they'd say? 'Do you have that noise all the time?' It has to impact it," she said.

County tax records show the data center generated $11,450 in combined property and occupational taxes for 2024 and 2025.

Wolfe County Judge Executive Raymond Banks was not available for comment but in a 2023 interview he said he understood neighbors' frustrations, explaining the company was trying to address the noise issue.

He went on to say that Wolfe County is one of the poorest counties in the state.

"Anything we get here is better than nothing," Banks said. "Cause we don't have much."

Artemis Power Tech did not respond to requests for comment.

Campbell hopes other communities will resist similar developments.

"I think, thank God for these people that are making the noise, but I wonder, are the legislatures listening?" she said.