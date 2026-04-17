Woman accused of stealing more than $30K from former UK coach offered new plea deal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marjorie Gonzalez, the former personal executive assistant accused of stealing more than $30,000 from former UK women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy, has been offered a new plea deal ahead of her scheduled June trial.

LEX 18 INVESTIGATES has learned that Gonzalez is being offered a similar deal to one Elzy opposed last summer. Gonzalez originally pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced to eight years, but later withdrew her plea.

Court records show the special prosecutor sent an email to Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter on Monday regarding the five counts of theft.

'The Commonwealth and the defendant have reached an agreement in this case,' wrote assistant prosecutor Jason Hiltz with the Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

The agreement recommends five years each on five counts of theft, all of which would run concurrent for one sentence of five years including full restitution. If VanMeter accepts the plea deal, Gonzalez could be eligible for parole and possibly get out of jail because she has already served 20 percent of the time. The special prosecutor noted they would oppose her release.

As LEX 18 has previously reported, Elzy claims Gonzalez was caught on home security video stealing clothes and other belongings. It's also alleged Gonzalez took most of the money from a foundation Elzy set up for underprivileged children.

During a sentencing hearing in 2025, Elzy spoke up against the special prosecutor's previous recommendation of five years of probation instead of prison time.

"Excuse me, your honor, do we have a say in this?" Elzy said.

"She is manipulative, delusional, diabolical, a psychopath and cold and calculated evil woman," Elzy said.

VanMeter ultimately sentenced Gonzalez to eight years in prison instead of accepting the recommended probation. However, the judge later allowed Gonzalez to withdraw her guilty plea, citing case law. It is unclear if the judge will accept the new plea agreement.

While Gonzalez was out on bond for this case, court records show she was caught stealing in two separate cases. She shoplifted at Macy's and used a Red Mile customer's credit card to get Botox. She pleaded guilty to both charges and received probation.

The Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is handling the special prosecution. Commonwealth's Attorney Louis Kelly provided a statement regarding the new plea agreement.

"Our office has the obligation to seek input from victims. Equally, we have a duty to assess a case and try to reach a resolution that is appropriate and proportional. We have met extensively with the victims throughout the pendency of this case, including informing them of the details of the proposed resolution several weeks ago. We believe this proposed resolution is appropriate under the current circumstances. If it is not accepted by the court, we stand ready to try the case to a jury,' Kelly said in an email Friday afternoon.

LEX 18 reached out to Gonzalez's attorney for comment but did not heard back.

Her trial is scheduled for June 15, 2026.

