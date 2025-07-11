Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LEX 18 obtains new video in deadly shooting of Letcher County judge

Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines looks over at the prosecutors during a hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky.
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has obtained new video from the day that Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins was shot and killed. Former Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is accused of killing the judge in his chambers in September 2024.

The video was taken from the Letcher County Courthouse and shows the hours leading up to Judge Mullins' death. In the video, you can see multiple people having a conversation in the Judge's chamber, including Stines, who seems to ask everyone to leave except Judge Mullins.

Judge Mullins and Stines are seen in the video having a calm conversation, and minutes later, Stines is accused of pulling a gun and shooting Mullins multiple times. The shooting was also caught on camera.

According to court documents, Stines' attorneys plan to make a case for an insanity defense.

