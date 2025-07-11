LEX 18 obtains new video in deadly shooting of Letcher County judge

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has obtained new video from the day that Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins was shot and killed. Former Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is accused of killing the judge in his chambers in September 2024.

New Letcher County video

The video was taken from the Letcher County Courthouse and shows the hours leading up to Judge Mullins' death. In the video, you can see multiple people having a conversation in the Judge's chamber, including Stines, who seems to ask everyone to leave except Judge Mullins.

Judge Mullins and Stines are seen in the video having a calm conversation, and minutes later, Stines is accused of pulling a gun and shooting Mullins multiple times. The shooting was also caught on camera.

According to court documents, Stines' attorneys plan to make a case for an insanity defense.