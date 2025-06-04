Attorneys for Shawn 'Mickey' Stines file motion to dismiss murder indictment

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorneys for Shawn 'Mickey' Stines, a former Letcher County sheriff is accused of killing Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers in September 2024, have filed a motion to dismiss a November indictment charging Stines with murder.

In documents filed in the Letcher Circuit Court, attorneys allege that a prior meeting was held between the Commonwealth and the grand jury regarding the case that was not recorded. Further, in a later recorded meeting, a juror references "a prior meeting" with the Commonwealth.

"The Commonwealth responded that the "prior meeting" was attended by the Commonwealth, but that it was only for the "purpose of obtaining grand jury subpoenas" for the case, and there is no testimony," the motion said.

The filing also claims that the grand jury was denied information sought that was "necessary to its deliberation."

The motion argues that "The grand jury asked questions and were prevented from hearing complete answers," including mental health information that was not disclosed.

They argue that Detective Clayton Stamper testified to "multiple misleading statements" before the grand jury, leading to an indictment.

Further, that a court "may dismiss an indictment where a prosecutor knowingly or intentionally presents misleading testimony to the grand jury that results in actual prejudice to the defendant."

Another document filed motions for a bond hearing for Stines, which was declined to be set by a judge in November 2024.

Stines was indicted at that time for one charge of murdering a public official. View the full timeline of the case here.