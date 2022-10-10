LEX 18 obtains Sherard Circle shooting video, may support alleged shooter's self-defense claim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has obtained home surveillance video from last week’s shooting on Sherard Circle. No one was injured, but Kenneth Colvin remains jailed for his alleged role in the shooting, and the video might support his claim that he was acting in self-defense.

“He was scared for his life and just wanted to protect everybody in the house,” a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told LEX 18 on Monday.

After watching the surveillance video from the home’s security system it appears as if Colvin was talking with a friend in his driveway, and as he begins to walk inside, and the friend backs his car out of the driveway, two people in a white car across the street opened fire on Colvin’s home.

“As he’s walking back into the house all you hear is gunshots and they’re shooting at him and his friend for no reason,” the witness said.

Inside the home, the bullet holes remain. At least one of them penetrated through several walls coming frighteningly close to an infant in the family room. Mr. Colvin is a former felon, so the weapons possession charge is something he’ll have to defend, and the witness says Colvin told police of the felony on his record.

LEX 18

“He told them he was just trying to defend his family because he got shot at for no reason,” the witness stated.

Colvin remains at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. The witness believes his next court date is later this week, and that someone in this neighborhood knows something about those two people in the white car. As of now, they both remain at large.

“I guess they don’t want to tell on their friend or family or whoever it was,” the witness said of the neighbors she believes know the persons of interest.

Colvin told a Fayette County District Court judge that he was defending his home during his arraignment last Friday.