Annual peace walk planned as child, teen gun deaths rise nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every year around this time, Ricardo Franklin gets pretty busy putting the moving pieces together for the annual peace walk to end gun violence in Lexington, started by his mother, Anita Franklin.

The annual event, The Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk, aims to bring the entire community together to end gun violence in Lexington.

It honors Franklin's late brother Antonio who was shot and killed at the park in 2014 and all other victims of gun violence.

Around 2,590 children and teens were reported killed by gunfire in 2021, according to The Pew Research Center's analysis of U.S. Census Data. That number is a 50% increase from 2019.

It includes all causes where a firearm is listed on the death certificates as the underlying cause of death. It's the highest since at least 1999 when the fatalities were initially tracked.

"Just the same as like when my brother passed away. It's immediate, like it sinks your heart," said Franklin.

That sinking feeling is one of the reasons why Franklin says the annual walk is important.

For him, success isn't something that can be visually measured.

"I think the main takeaway that we want to take away from this is that we're spreading positivity and peace here. There's no hidden agenda. It's exactly what it is. We're going to the park together in solidarity, we want change," said Franklin.

The event is expected to go on rain or shine.

The walk will be held Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Duncan Park.