Book market booming across Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After devastating losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the book market is booming in private and public spaces.

The impact of the rise in readers is being seen across Lexington as book clubs continue to pop up.

Asona McMullen turned to books after feeling isolated working from home during the pandemic.

"During COVID, you were home alone, you weren't able to engage in regular activities, so you were finding different ways to entertain yourself," said McMullen.

In December 2023, she created Sisterhood of the Traveling Book Club to share her love for reading. The group meets to read one book a month, supporting authors of color while also supporting local businesses.

"For me, to get out and fellowship with people over a common interest, that's something that super valuable to me, and I think that others are experiencing some of those same attributes to the book club," said McMullen.

Although she loves her busy life, which allows her to pursue her passions, McMullen finds her peace in books.

"I love escaping. I love being able to just clear my mind of all the things." I do a lot of things, so sometimes just being able to read a story takes me away from all the things on my long to-do list," said McMullen.

Now, a whole host of ladies are a part of a community escaping together.

They're not alone. According to Eventbrite, book club listings grew by 24% in 2023. TikTok was also the most popular community on the platform.

Public libraries are also having their moment outside private bookstores and reading clubs.

In 2023, the Lexington Public Library broke records. More people are checking out books in person and online than ever before.

"Absolutely exploded over the last few years," said Marketing Director Kate Baughman.

More than 4.4 million people are checking out items, an 11% increase from the previous year.

"When you think about the library, it's not a quiet stopping place anymore. It's a place where you can come and find what you're looking for. You can find community. You can find a place where you can simply be," said Baughman.

Community is a common theme, revealing a trend of books gaining popularity as more than just words on a page.

"We are creating this sisterhood, this bond through fellowship with books," said McMullen.

