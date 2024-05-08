City of Lexington sees record investment in community parks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has spent $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the city's parks and Mayor Gorton's budget for the upcoming fiscal year aims to add more. Together, with grants and outside funding from donors, non-profits and a potential parks tax, the city is experiencing record investment in recreation.

If passed, the parks funding ballot referendum would create a dedicated funding source for parks, ensuring they receive $8 million annually for capital projects.

Kenneth Demus, who has lived in Davis Bottom for six decades, says it's about time.

"I feel like it was time for us to have something put back because we been without a park since early 2005," said Demus.

He says Davis Park is full every weekend with kids looking for something to do.

"I think it's very very important because we've got younger groups coming up and when they started closing parks up because of the funding that's when kids started getting into a whole lot of mischief and then doing things they shouldn't be doing so people don't understand how important parks are," Demus added.

City officials said maintenance on several parks got delayed due to a lack of funding for years. Now, they're catching up.

The Parks Equity Accelerator was funded by a grant from the Trust for Public Land, and involves all the partners listed on the website here. While it doesn't fund any park developments, feedback and data gathered will help inform future projects.

Nubia Lattefa is one Lexington resident who received a grant to create "Drop Everything and Read" events in the park for her organization, The People's Porch.

"To be engaged in the community and bringing them a sense of equity and belonging," said Lattefa.

She hopes their focus remains on access and equitable investment across the parks in need.

Her next event is May 18 at Coolavin Park.

Project Plans from the mayor's FY25 Budget

$1 million to develop Deer Haven Park, located near Hamburg

$2 million to overhaul downtown's Phoenix Park

$500,000 to complete Phase I of the Kelley Park property development.

$2.1 million to replace the pool in Douglass Park

The following projects are either complete, under construction, or in progress/design utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds or other funding. The total comes to $31.99 million, according to the city's 2024 parks plan update.

The non–ARPA funding sources include Council Allocations, Bluegrass ADD, Bonds, CDBG Funds, Director's Funds, donations, the General Fund, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, LFUCG Water Quality Funds, the Mayor's Funds, the Mineral Severance Fund, and others.

Complete or Under Construction (* = Under Construction)

New Parks

Cardinal Run Park North Phase 1*

Davis Park

Aquatics

Castlewood Slide Pump

Douglass Pool and Pool House

Shillito Diving Board

Shillito Concrete Repair

Southland Diving Boards

Southland Filter Tanks

Southland Baby Pool Feature Pumps

Southland Pool Play Features

Tates Creek Feature Repair

Woodland Diving Boards

Woodland Filter Tanks

Woodland New Play Feature

Community/Neighborhood Centers

Castlewood Community Center ADA Restrooms

(design only)

Dunbar Windows

Dunbar Renovation Phases 1 & 2*

Highland Neighborhood Center HVAC

Highlands Neighborhood Center Roof

Lou Johnson Neighborhood Center Roof

Oakwood Neighborhood Center HVAC

Playgrounds

Charles Young

Davis Park

Duncan

Elizabeth Street

Gardenside

Gainesway*

Mary Todd

Masterson Station

Meadowthorpe

Pine Meadows

Southland (relocation)

Trailwoods

Woodland Phase 2

Basketball Courts

Berry Hill

Dogwood

Douglass

Gardenside*

Kenwick

Landsdowne–Merrick

Marlboro

Mary Todd

Meadowbrook

Pine Meadows

Southland (relocation)

Wolf Run

Pickleball Courts

Gardenside*

Kirklevington (lights)

Meadowbrook

Tennis Courts

Landsdowne–Merrick Tennis Court/Pickleball

Overlay

Southland Park Tennis Court/Pickleball Overlay

Woodland

Martin Luther King

Dog Parks

Coldstream

Veterans Park

Cardinal Run Park North



Site Furniture/Drinking Fountains

Buckhorn Phase 2

Charles Young

Dogwood Park Drinking Fountains

Hill–N–Dale Drinking Fountain

Mt. Tabor Drinking Fountains

Northeastern

Shillito Trail Benches

Trailwood Greenway Drinking Fountains*

Waverly Park Drinking Fountain

Wellington Park Drinking Fountain

Zandale Park Benches*

Zandale Picnic Tables

Building/Roof Repairs

Hisle House Roof

Meadowthorpe Roof

Picadome Roof

Raven Run Prather House

Tates Creek Maintenance Roof

Woodhill Roof

Restrooms

Ecton with Concessions

Woodland

Golf Courses

Lakeside Irrigation

Tates Creek Clubhouse Sprinkler System



Parking Lots/Paving

Shillito

Southland Parking Lot

Shelters

Mary Todd*

Trails

Addison Park

Gainesway

Masterson Station

Raven Run Sanctuary

Whitney Young



Miscellaneous

Bleacher Replacement (Douglass Park)

Castlewood Fitness Improvements

Gardenside Outdoor Fitness*

Isaac Murphy Art Garden Art Sculpture

Jacobson Park Boat Ramp

Masterson Station Fairgrounds Electrical*

Veterans Park Hall of Fame Monument

4.2.2 Projects in Design – Funding Allocated

Park Design

Deer Haven Park

Kelley's Landing Park Development Phase 1

Phoenix Park Reimagined

Community Centers

Carver Windows

Dunbar Community Center Elevator Replacement

Green Acres Neighborhood Center Restroom ADA

Improvements

Valley Expansion

Whitney Young Neighborhood Center ADA

Playgrounds

Liberty Park

Whitney Young

Basketball Courts

Elizabeth Street

Garden Springs

Highlands Park

MLK Park

Racquet Sports

Belleau Woods Park – Tennis with Pickleball Striping

Constitution – Pickleball and Tennis Courts

Mount Tabor – Tennis with Pickleball Striping

Picadome Pickleball Courts

River Hill Pickleball Courts

Shillito Tennis and Pickleball Courts

Futsal Courts

Gainesway



Trails

Beaumont Preserve Trail Improvements

Constitution Trail Improvements

Garden Springs Trail Improvements

Jacobson – New Trail

Wildwood – New Pedestrian Connection

Golf Courses

Kearney Hills Elevator

Picadome Golf Course Accessibility

Shelters/Shade Structures

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden

Dog Parks

Pleasant Ridge Park Dog Lot

Paving

Highlands Park Parking

Jacobson Park Paving

Kenawood Parking Lot

Masterson Station Fairgrounds Paving

MLK Park Parking

Building Repairs

Picadome Elevator

Raven Run Nature Center Soffit Repairs

Site Furnishings

Garden Springs Bench Swing

Harrods Hill Portable Restroom Screen & Pad

Waverly Site Furniture



Miscellaneous

Cadentown Cemetery Improvements

Castlewood Park Barn and Shelter Accessibility

Speigle Heights Park Improvements

Veterans Park World War One Memorial

Woodland Park Art Panels

You can find the full parks and recreation master plan here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/node/3323