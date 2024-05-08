City of Lexington sees record investment in community parks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has spent $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the city's parks and Mayor Gorton's budget for the upcoming fiscal year aims to add more. Together, with grants and outside funding from donors, non-profits and a potential parks tax, the city is experiencing record investment in recreation.
If passed, the parks funding ballot referendum would create a dedicated funding source for parks, ensuring they receive $8 million annually for capital projects.
Kenneth Demus, who has lived in Davis Bottom for six decades, says it's about time.
"I feel like it was time for us to have something put back because we been without a park since early 2005," said Demus.
He says Davis Park is full every weekend with kids looking for something to do.
"I think it's very very important because we've got younger groups coming up and when they started closing parks up because of the funding that's when kids started getting into a whole lot of mischief and then doing things they shouldn't be doing so people don't understand how important parks are," Demus added.
City officials said maintenance on several parks got delayed due to a lack of funding for years. Now, they're catching up.
The Parks Equity Accelerator was funded by a grant from the Trust for Public Land, and involves all the partners listed on the website here. While it doesn't fund any park developments, feedback and data gathered will help inform future projects.
Nubia Lattefa is one Lexington resident who received a grant to create "Drop Everything and Read" events in the park for her organization, The People's Porch.
"To be engaged in the community and bringing them a sense of equity and belonging," said Lattefa.
She hopes their focus remains on access and equitable investment across the parks in need.
Her next event is May 18 at Coolavin Park.
Project Plans from the mayor's FY25 Budget
$1 million to develop Deer Haven Park, located near Hamburg
$2 million to overhaul downtown's Phoenix Park
$500,000 to complete Phase I of the Kelley Park property development.
$2.1 million to replace the pool in Douglass Park
The following projects are either complete, under construction, or in progress/design utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds or other funding. The total comes to $31.99 million, according to the city's 2024 parks plan update.
The non–ARPA funding sources include Council Allocations, Bluegrass ADD, Bonds, CDBG Funds, Director's Funds, donations, the General Fund, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, LFUCG Water Quality Funds, the Mayor's Funds, the Mineral Severance Fund, and others.
Complete or Under Construction (* = Under Construction)
New Parks
Cardinal Run Park North Phase 1*
Davis Park
Aquatics
Castlewood Slide Pump
Douglass Pool and Pool House
Shillito Diving Board
Shillito Concrete Repair
Southland Diving Boards
Southland Filter Tanks
Southland Baby Pool Feature Pumps
Southland Pool Play Features
Tates Creek Feature Repair
Woodland Diving Boards
Woodland Filter Tanks
Woodland New Play Feature
Community/Neighborhood Centers
Castlewood Community Center ADA Restrooms
(design only)
Dunbar Windows
Dunbar Renovation Phases 1 & 2*
Highland Neighborhood Center HVAC
Highlands Neighborhood Center Roof
Lou Johnson Neighborhood Center Roof
Oakwood Neighborhood Center HVAC
Playgrounds
Charles Young
Davis Park
Duncan
Elizabeth Street
Gardenside
Gainesway*
Mary Todd
Masterson Station
Meadowthorpe
Pine Meadows
Southland (relocation)
Trailwoods
Woodland Phase 2
Basketball Courts
Berry Hill
Dogwood
Douglass
Gardenside*
Kenwick
Landsdowne–Merrick
Marlboro
Mary Todd
Meadowbrook
Pine Meadows
Southland (relocation)
Wolf Run
Pickleball Courts
Gardenside*
Kirklevington (lights)
Meadowbrook
Tennis Courts
Landsdowne–Merrick Tennis Court/Pickleball
Overlay
Southland Park Tennis Court/Pickleball Overlay
Woodland
Martin Luther King
Dog Parks
Coldstream
Veterans Park
Cardinal Run Park North
Site Furniture/Drinking Fountains
Buckhorn Phase 2
Charles Young
Dogwood Park Drinking Fountains
Hill–N–Dale Drinking Fountain
Mt. Tabor Drinking Fountains
Northeastern
Shillito Trail Benches
Trailwood Greenway Drinking Fountains*
Waverly Park Drinking Fountain
Wellington Park Drinking Fountain
Zandale Park Benches*
Zandale Picnic Tables
Building/Roof Repairs
Hisle House Roof
Meadowthorpe Roof
Picadome Roof
Raven Run Prather House
Tates Creek Maintenance Roof
Woodhill Roof
Restrooms
Ecton with Concessions
Woodland
Golf Courses
Lakeside Irrigation
Tates Creek Clubhouse Sprinkler System
Parking Lots/Paving
Shillito
Southland Parking Lot
Shelters
Mary Todd*
Trails
Addison Park
Gainesway
Masterson Station
Raven Run Sanctuary
Whitney Young
Miscellaneous
Bleacher Replacement (Douglass Park)
Castlewood Fitness Improvements
Gardenside Outdoor Fitness*
Isaac Murphy Art Garden Art Sculpture
Jacobson Park Boat Ramp
Masterson Station Fairgrounds Electrical*
Veterans Park Hall of Fame Monument
4.2.2 Projects in Design – Funding Allocated
Park Design
Deer Haven Park
Kelley's Landing Park Development Phase 1
Phoenix Park Reimagined
Community Centers
Carver Windows
Dunbar Community Center Elevator Replacement
Green Acres Neighborhood Center Restroom ADA
Improvements
Valley Expansion
Whitney Young Neighborhood Center ADA
Playgrounds
Liberty Park
Whitney Young
Basketball Courts
Elizabeth Street
Garden Springs
Highlands Park
MLK Park
Racquet Sports
Belleau Woods Park – Tennis with Pickleball Striping
Constitution – Pickleball and Tennis Courts
Mount Tabor – Tennis with Pickleball Striping
Picadome Pickleball Courts
River Hill Pickleball Courts
Shillito Tennis and Pickleball Courts
Futsal Courts
Gainesway
Trails
Beaumont Preserve Trail Improvements
Constitution Trail Improvements
Garden Springs Trail Improvements
Jacobson – New Trail
Wildwood – New Pedestrian Connection
Golf Courses
Kearney Hills Elevator
Picadome Golf Course Accessibility
Shelters/Shade Structures
Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden
Dog Parks
Pleasant Ridge Park Dog Lot
Paving
Highlands Park Parking
Jacobson Park Paving
Kenawood Parking Lot
Masterson Station Fairgrounds Paving
MLK Park Parking
Building Repairs
Picadome Elevator
Raven Run Nature Center Soffit Repairs
Site Furnishings
Garden Springs Bench Swing
Harrods Hill Portable Restroom Screen & Pad
Waverly Site Furniture
Miscellaneous
Cadentown Cemetery Improvements
Castlewood Park Barn and Shelter Accessibility
Speigle Heights Park Improvements
Veterans Park World War One Memorial
Woodland Park Art Panels
You can find the full parks and recreation master plan here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/node/3323