City of Lexington sees increase in violence after weekend murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On this National Day of Remembrance for murder victims, police in Lexington are investigating after a string of murders over the weekend.

In just one weekend, the City of Lexington saw more violence than any three days all year, according to police crime data.

An 18-year-old, Dametrius Hampton, 23-year-old Christina Fikes, 38-year-old Tyjuan Pearson, and another person who hasn't been publicly identified were all killed.

Anti-violence advocates in the city say September is always a busy time for their work.

With the summer ending, an increase in community events, festivals, students back in school, and sports picking up simultaneously created the perfect opportunity for conflict to escalate.

This weekend's violence marks a callous ten-day streak. The city saw two shootings and four total murders.

Looking at this year overall, September is tied for most violent with May and July. There's still a week left to go in the month.

However, when comparing this year to last, there has been progress.

There have been eleven fewer gun-related homicides than at this time last year.

It's good news for some, but it's still devastating for the families and friends who have been impacted.

Their lives are never the same. Some are still waiting for answers and justice.