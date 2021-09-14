Clay County makes list for the highest COVID-19 rates in the country

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clay County is seventh on the list of counties with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the country.

A new report from the New York Times, compiling data from local health departments showed that 9 counties in the state were among the top 25.

The daily average for positive cases is 51 and the local hospital is at capacity.

"When you live in a small town we're all, we're on top of the mountain rejoicing together or we're in the valley together and for the last several weeks we're in the valley," said Randy Craft, Community Development Coordinator for Advent Health and Volunteers of America.

Donna Spence knows the impact the surge is having more than most.

She works as an office manager at the Mountain Family Practice Clinic.

"We've had a tremendous amount just really in the last month or so, a significant increase in the testing, and of those tests, we're seeing probably a 20% positive rate," said Spence.

She says since they are in such a rural area with fewer clinics, they've been busy lately with testing and vaccines.

Local leaders are focusing on a new vaccine campaign to help with their numbers. Right now, around 34% of the county is fully vaccinated.

"That's probably one of the biggest things we can do right now as a community is to go out and get the shot. Take one for the team. We're a small community and when one of us hurt, we all hurt and when one of us is down, we're all down. But this is just one way we can all come together and just do what's right and look in the best interest of everybody," said Craft.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department, Volunteers of America, and Advent Health organized the "Take one for the team" campaign and are organizing a vaccine clinic and informational sessions for the next 10 weeks.

The hope is that their efforts will merit better results and fewer cases in their community.