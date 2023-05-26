Community pushes for change after bus stop in Lexington turned into hang out spot for unhoused

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The bus stop at the corner of Elm Tree Lane and Third Street has become a catalyst for conversation about loitering across the city.

The stop sits in an area that boasts several services for those in need of food and shelter, including non-profits like New Life Day Center and the Lighthouse, across the street from the historic Lyric Theatre.

Over the past few years, neighbors say crowds of street-involved and unhoused people there have grown and so have trespassing, harassment, and increased trash.

78-year-old Vivian James sits far away from the sheltered benches on her seated walker.

James says she has witnessed drug use, drug deals, and violence.

"You don't know if they gone haul off and attack ya or what I mean really loud whooping and hollering, they cuss," said James.

A group of neighborhood associations in the area have joined together to advocate for safety at the bus stop for riders like James.

Kate Savage is co-chair of VIA creative, the organization that created the art feature and bus shelter that is at the stop. She says they only want to make sure it is used for its intended purpose.

"It's a human instinct to want to gather to be a part of a group to have friends," said Savage. "The only problem is it's a bus shelter and the people who want to use it don't and for me that's kind of a shame."

Savage says VIA creative and those concerned about the issue in the area have sent letters and emails to councilmembers. She believes they have gone ignored.

"We need to address what their needs are and find an alternative place for them to gather to have community and to have services provided to them," said Savage.

She says they've requested to be involved in conversations and meetings and have not been entertained.

City Response

While he admits there is an issue there with crime, Charlie Lanter, Commissioner of Housing Advocacy, says they have been addressing it.

"We really are working every day on this issue to try to make things better," said Lanter. "We're trying to strike a balance between their right to be there and the public and the neighborhoods right to feel safe."

Lanter says they have put up no loitering signs and a team is sent to clean the stop daily. Lanter says their street outreach team has also tried to visit daily but has been met with challenges.

"This isn't a brand-new problem. It really started last year or the year before and kind of escalated," said Lanter. "Unfortunately, sometimes they've had to pull back because they've been threatened, and those are tough folks. They work in the homeless encampment world every day."

Lanter admits trying to please every party has been impossible because much of the property is public land.

"We also don't want to over police that population. It's not like I want to have which is probably what it would take to make sure there isn't any illegal activity going on," said Lanter.

Lighthouse Executive Director Tay Henderson says a good number of people who just hang around the area suffer from mental health and drug-related issues.

"If a person doesn't want help, they're not gonna want help," said Henderson.

Lanter says that is a part of the challenge.

"There's nothing preventing them from being there. It's nothing about their presence that's a problem, it's some of their behaviors that we've seen," said Lanter.

He says at one point they talked about providing services there and assistance to people who need it, but pulled back due to concerns from the neighborhood that that would draw more congregating.

Now Lanter says he is talking to the Day Center and other providers about being more flexible and extending their hours.

Some of the people who gather there told LEX 18 they had no place else to go during the day.

"All of the shade hits here. All of our community outlooks are over here," said the man who did not want to be identified by his name ."Where do you want me to go because there's no public bathroms, there's no public rest areas. We can't expect these people to stay open 24/7 and accommodate us all the time but at the same time we really don't have no place to go but here the library or you know parks and even then they come and say something to us."

The situation came to a head on Friday when seven people were arrested for various crimes at the stop by Lexington Police including criminal trespassing. Others had outstanding warrants or an open alcohol container.

Some homeless advocates questions why arrests were made.