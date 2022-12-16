Confrontation caught on camera at Papa Johns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man says he was trying to get a pizza at a Papa Johns on the city's south side when things took a turn that caught him off guard.

Ramon Paige visited the drive through of Papa Johns on Wednesday night for a late-night snack. He says after he told an employee his name, comments were made using the term "ghetto".

"I was tryna get my order. I said my name is Ramon. One of the coworkers yelled ghetto," said Paige in the video.

An employee responded that he was referring to another store in Cardinal Valley. The video shows another employee coming to the window to exchange words, then telling Paige to meet him outside.

Paige can be heard saying, "I ain't going nowhere player. I feel threatened of my life." To which, the employee responded, "feel threatened for your life then."

"I was completely shocked and just felt completely humiliated," said Paige.

The video also shows the employee ponding his fists together and being escorted back in by another person.

"I worked at a pizza place just not far from there. We never used that term to describe anything, not a name, not a certain identity, not a location, not anything," Paige said.

In the US, the word dates back to the 20th century when it was used by non-Blacks to describe the predominetly African American neighborhoods in cities. It has historically been used with negative connotation to describe an area of a specific race, poverty and social-economic status.

The American Academy of Jewish Research dates the word's origins back to when it was used to designate Jewish spaces in voluntary immigrant neighborhoods and holding pens in Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe.

"It's triggering because the word ghetto, it can use- it can be used to mischaracterize and demoralize certain people," explained Paige.

Papa Johns has since fired one of the employees involved. A spokesperson sent this statement:

"Papa Johns does not tolerate this kind of offensive behavior that does not reflect our company values. We were deeply disappointed to learn of this incident and immediately began investigating as soon as it came to our attention. We have taken corrective actions, including termination, and we apologize to this customer for the behavior of the people involved, which does not align with our commitment to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for every one of our team members and customers."

Paige says a manager also reached out to him personally.

"And he thoroughly apologized to me. But it's really sad that a customer has to be racially harassed and threatened of his life and his establishment for him to just now search up the word ghetto and learn that it actually he is racist," he said.

While Paige says he is traumatized, and that he will not be visiting another Papa Johns, he felt it was important to use the opportunity to spread awareness and educate people about why what happened to him is not okay- anywhere.

"I wanted to speak out because I don't want this to happen again at that establishment or any other establishment," said Paige.